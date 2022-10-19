This Is Colorado's Best Deli

Delicatessens, or delis, have been around since the 19th century. European immigrants helped popularized these markets in the United States, and now you can find a deli section at most supermarkets. Despite that, independent delis are still attracting customers with their delicious sandwiches, bread, cold cuts, cheeses, and other offerings.

Ever wondered if you're living near a top-tier deli? Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.

Writers say Colorado's best deli is The Bagel Deli & Restaurant! Here's why it was chosen for the list:

"This family-run Jewish deli has been going strong for over 50 years, garnering both local and national attention. Governor John Hickenlooper declared April 1, 2017 as Bagel Deli Day and it's been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. In addition to its bagels, other popular selections include the Reuben, matzo ball soup, brisket knishes, and kishke."