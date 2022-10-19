This Is Florida's Best Deli
By Zuri Anderson
October 19, 2022
Delicatessens, or delis, have been around since the 19th century. European immigrants helped popularized these markets in the United States, and now you can find a deli section at most supermarkets. Despite that, independent delis are still attracting customers with their delicious sandwiches, bread, cold cuts, cheeses, and other offerings.
Ever wondered if you're living near a top-tier deli? Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.
Writers say Florida's best deli is V&S Italian Deli! Here's why it was chosen for the list:
"V&S Italian Deli has been a South Florida staple for over two decades. It's best known for its subs, with favorites including the eggplant parmesan, the capicola with cheese, and the Italian combo. 'Coming from NY, I never thought I'd find a true great Italian deli. Well, the search is over,' wrote a reviewer who ordered what they described as 'the best chicken sandwich in the state.'"
You can find V&S Italian Deli at 2621 N Federal Hwy in Boca Raton.
Check out Eat This' full list of delightful delis.