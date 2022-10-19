This Is Florida's Best Deli

Delicatessens, or delis, have been around since the 19th century. European immigrants helped popularized these markets in the United States, and now you can find a deli section at most supermarkets. Despite that, independent delis are still attracting customers with their delicious sandwiches, bread, cold cuts, cheeses, and other offerings.

Ever wondered if you're living near a top-tier deli? Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.

Writers say Florida's best deli is V&S Italian Deli! Here's why it was chosen for the list:

"V&S Italian Deli has been a South Florida staple for over two decades. It's best known for its subs, with favorites including the eggplant parmesan, the capicola with cheese, and the Italian combo. 'Coming from NY, I never thought I'd find a true great Italian deli. Well, the search is over,' wrote a reviewer who ordered what they described as 'the best chicken sandwich in the state.'"