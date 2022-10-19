This Is Washington's Best Deli

Delicatessens, or delis, have been around since the 19th century. European immigrants helped popularized these markets in the United States, and now you can find a deli section at most supermarkets. Despite that, independent delis are still attracting customers with their delicious sandwiches, bread, cold cuts, cheeses, and other offerings.

Ever wondered if you're living near a top-tier deli? Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S."

Writers say Washington's best deli is George's Sausage and Delicatessen! The Seattle Times has called this spot "the best deli you've probably never heard of." Here's why it was chosen for the list:

"George's Sausage and Delicatessen has been in Seattle for nearly four decades, but this tiny deli is considered a well-kept secret even among locals. It specializes in Polish and other eastern European deli foods. 'My goodness is this place amazing! Tons of condiments and Polish snacks to choose from, but the SANDWICHES!!! They are made with LOVE!' wrote a reviewer, adding that 'the customer service is unmatched.'"