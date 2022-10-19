This Is Wisconsin’s Best Comfort Food

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 19, 2022

Beer Battered Cheese Curds with Dipping Sauce
Photo: Getty Images

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Wisconsin's best comfort food? Cheese Curds. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"Wisconsin is known as the "dairy land of America," so you'll be coming across a lot of food with cheese. These include Cheese curds and dairy products like Frozen custard. You can make fried cheese curds and frozen custard easily within 30 minutes."

For the best cheese curds in Wisconsin, we suggest checking out Decatur Dairy in Brodhead. They've been making cheese, including muenster and havarti, since the 1940s. Their own Muenster Curds even won best-in-class at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.