YUNGBLUD Launches Line Of Necklaces Made With Gum He Chewed
By Katrina Nattress
October 19, 2022
YUNGBLUD is known for thinking outside the box, so it may come as no surprise to fans that he's launching a new line of necklaces that are made of his chewed gum. The unique jewelry is a partnership with 5 Gum and jeweller Greg Yuna and features 15 pieces, which all center around a piece of used 5 gum that's encased in Lucite acrylic. The necklaces also incorporate white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo, and are threaded on a 14K white gold chain.
The line is called the "Masterpieces" collection and proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation. YUNGBLUD spoke about the jewelry in a press release, calling Yuna's work “next level” and boasting that the necklaces will let “fans have the chance to own a little piece of history.”
The "Masterpieces" collection is available exclusively on eBay. Fans are able to bid on the necklaces until October 26. Take a look at them here.
YUNGBLUD recently released his self-titled third album. He also revealed that he's working on a "psychedelic rock album" while speaking with Billy Corgan on his Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan podcast. "I just want to kind of drop it and let it be a thing. I don’t want to work a psychedelic rock album," he said. "There’s no singles, just one kind of feeling the whole way through that I just want to drop at some point. Everyone is going to ask me what the single is – I just want to let it be.”