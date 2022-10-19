YUNGBLUD Launches Line Of Necklaces Made With Gum He Chewed

YUNGBLUD is known for thinking outside the box, so it may come as no surprise to fans that he's launching a new line of necklaces that are made of his chewed gum. The unique jewelry is a partnership with 5 Gum and jeweller Greg Yuna and features 15 pieces, which all center around a piece of used 5 gum that's encased in Lucite acrylic. The necklaces also incorporate white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo, and are threaded on a 14K white gold chain.

The line is called the "Masterpieces" collection and proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation. YUNGBLUD spoke about the jewelry in a press release, calling Yuna's work “next level” and boasting that the necklaces will let “fans have the chance to own a little piece of history.”

The "Masterpieces" collection is available exclusively on eBay. Fans are able to bid on the necklaces until October 26. Take a look at them here.

YUNGBLUD recently released his self-titled third album. He also revealed that he's working on a "psychedelic rock album" while speaking with Billy Corgan on his Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan podcast. "I just want to kind of drop it and let it be a thing. I don’t want to work a psychedelic rock album," he said. "There’s no singles, just one kind of feeling the whole way through that I just want to drop at some point. Everyone is going to ask me what the single is – I just want to let it be.”