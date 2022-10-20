1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and one Arizona place made the list. Phoenix came in at number 46.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

Chicago New York (+1) Los Angeles (-1) Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia (+1) Baltimore (-1) Cleveland, Oh. (+2) Detroit (-1) Denver (-1) Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta (+1) Indianapolis (-1) Pittsburgh Cincinnati (+2) San Diego (-1) Hartford (+2) Miami Milwaukee (+1) Houston (-4) Dallas (-3) Portland, OR Columbus, OH (+1) Richmond (+2) Kansas City (-2) Norfolk (-1) Nashville (+7) St. Louis Grand Rapids (+1) Raleigh (+3) Champaign (+4) Albany (-3) Louisville (+5) Sacramento (-7) New Orleans (-4) Charlotte (+4) Buffalo (+2) Flint (-6) Greenville (+3) Syracuse (+4) Tampa (+7) South Bend (+21) Portland (-7) Phoenix (-3) Charleston Ft. Wayne (+12) Orlando (+3) Burlington (-11)

The full study can be found on Orkin's website.