1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
By Ginny Reese
October 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:
"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”
Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and one Arizona place made the list. Phoenix came in at number 46.
According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:
- Chicago
- New York (+1)
- Los Angeles (-1)
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia (+1)
- Baltimore (-1)
- Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
- Detroit (-1)
- Denver (-1)
- Seattle
- Minneapolis
- Boston
- Atlanta (+1)
- Indianapolis (-1)
- Pittsburgh
- Cincinnati (+2)
- San Diego (-1)
- Hartford (+2)
- Miami
- Milwaukee (+1)
- Houston (-4)
- Dallas (-3)
- Portland, OR
- Columbus, OH (+1)
- Richmond (+2)
- Kansas City (-2)
- Norfolk (-1)
- Nashville (+7)
- St. Louis
- Grand Rapids (+1)
- Raleigh (+3)
- Champaign (+4)
- Albany (-3)
- Louisville (+5)
- Sacramento (-7)
- New Orleans (-4)
- Charlotte (+4)
- Buffalo (+2)
- Flint (-6)
- Greenville (+3)
- Syracuse (+4)
- Tampa (+7)
- South Bend (+21)
- Portland (-7)
- Phoenix (-3)
- Charleston
- Ft. Wayne (+12)
- Orlando (+3)
- Burlington (-11)
The full study can be found on Orkin's website.