2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places

By Ginny Reese

October 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and two Texas places made the list. Houston was number 22 and Dallas came in at number 23 on the list.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York (+1)
  3. Los Angeles (-1)
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia (+1)
  7. Baltimore (-1)
  8. Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
  9. Detroit (-1)
  10. Denver (-1)
  11. Seattle
  12. Minneapolis
  13. Boston
  14. Atlanta (+1)
  15. Indianapolis (-1)
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Cincinnati (+2)
  18. San Diego (-1)
  19. Hartford (+2)
  20. Miami
  21. Milwaukee (+1)
  22. Houston (-4)
  23. Dallas (-3)
  24. Portland, OR
  25. Columbus, OH (+1)
  26. Richmond (+2)
  27. Kansas City (-2)
  28. Norfolk (-1)
  29. Nashville (+7)
  30. St. Louis
  31. Grand Rapids (+1)
  32. Raleigh (+3)
  33. Champaign (+4)
  34. Albany (-3)
  35. Louisville (+5)
  36. Sacramento (-7)
  37. New Orleans (-4)
  38. Charlotte (+4)
  39. Buffalo (+2)
  40. Flint (-6)
  41. Greenville (+3)
  42. Syracuse (+4)
  43. Tampa (+7)
  44. South Bend (+21)
  45. Portland (-7)
  46. Phoenix (-3)
  47. Charleston
  48. Ft. Wayne (+12)
  49. Orlando (+3)
  50. Burlington (-11)

The full study can be found on Orkin's website.

