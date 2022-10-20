Daycare Workers Who Scared Toddlers With 'Scream' Mask Face Felony Charges

Five former daycare workers from Mississippi have been charged after a video showing them scaring toddlers wearing a Ghostface mask popularized by the 1996 horror movie Scream went viral.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, and Shyenne Shelton were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse. In addition, Traci Hutson was charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor.

Sheila Sanders, the owner of Lil' Blessings Child Care, promptly fired four employees after she saw the videos, which were filmed in late September and early October.

The videos showed the workers running around the classroom wearing the Ghostface mask, scaring the kids, and getting in the face of those who were misbehaving. The children could be seen crying and screaming in fear as their teachers yelled at them. One of the teachers even chased a terrified child around the classroom until another teacher picked them up.

According to ABC News, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office met with parents earlier in the week to discuss the incident. The parents of at least one child signed off on the decision to move forward with charging the former employees.