Georgia Man Missing After Boat Overturns In Lake

A boat overturned on top of Lake Juliette in Monroe County on Tuesday, and one man on board has yet to be accounted for. According to WGXA-TV, emergency crews searched for the man for six hours on the evening of the incident amid windy conditions that made it more difficult to search the lake throughly.

WXGA-TV mentioned that strong waves and water currents in addition to low visibility concerns led crews to end the search and reconvene again the following morning. Responders were called back to the scene on Wednesday, in hopes of finding the man. WXGA-TV noted that "the Department of Natural Resources and the Monroe County EMS and Fire-Rescue" were called to bring closure to the terrible situation at hand. Georgia Department of National Resources responder Mark McKinnon spoke with WXGA-TV about the emotional difficulties of being a first responder during crises such as this.

"Were hoping that we can find him quickly so that we can bring closure to the family, that is our entire goal here," McKinnon explained. He also told WXGA-TV that there was a female on the boat when it overturned and she did not see the man surface from the water. Monroe County crews continue to search the lake.