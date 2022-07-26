Woman Found Near Georgia Lake Identified As Murder Victim

A 19-year-old Georgia girl whose body was found near lake Lanier a few months ago was just identified as a murder victim. According to WSB-TV, the Hall County Sheriff’s office found the woman's body in a small woods close to Paradise Point Road on June 20. After a series of investigations, county officials were able to determine that she was murdered. They currently have a suspect in mind for the crime. The victims identity, and where she was murdered was not clear after the initial investigation.

WSB-TV mentioned that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to sketch the woman. They recently shared this image with the public in hopes that someone would be able to come forward with more information regarding the woman's identity. After releasing the sketch, the woman was identified as Sarai Llanos Gomez. Gomez was from Ecuador.

A surveillance video captured by a camera near the lake was able to detail the man who dumped the victim's body in the woods. WSB-TV noted that the GBI used this surveillance to make a second sketch of the man. There has been no further information released regarding the identity of the suspect, or if the suspect that authorities have in custody is the one who committed the crime.