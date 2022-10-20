Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Miami

By Zuri Anderson

October 20, 2022

Grilled rack of lamb with vegetables
Photo: Getty Images

Reviews are a great way of checking out whether a restaurant or eatery is worth checking out. Plus, people love trying places that are the talk of the town. That's why Stacker found the highest-rated restaurant in every major U.S. city, including Miami:

"Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Miami using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots."

Out of the 30 amazing entries on the list, House of Food Porn claimed the top spot! "So good it's naughty," is the tagline for this suggestive eatery. This fusion restaurant creates some eye-catching rolled foods and small bites that are sure to excite your taste buds.

Analysts also provided some extra data to show how awesome it is:

  • Rating: 5.0 / 5 (434 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in the Magic City:

  1. House of Food Porn
  2. Marabu Restaurant
  3. Paperfish Sushi Brickell
  4. Makan Miami
  5. Mayami Wynwood
  6. Grails Miami - Restaurant & Sports Bar
  7. R House
  8. Mofongo’s Restuarant
  9. Pollos & Jarras
  10. CVI.CHE 105

Check out Stacker's full list on its website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.