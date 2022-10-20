Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Miami

Reviews are a great way of checking out whether a restaurant or eatery is worth checking out. Plus, people love trying places that are the talk of the town. That's why Stacker found the highest-rated restaurant in every major U.S. city, including Miami:

"Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Miami using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots."

Out of the 30 amazing entries on the list, House of Food Porn claimed the top spot! "So good it's naughty," is the tagline for this suggestive eatery. This fusion restaurant creates some eye-catching rolled foods and small bites that are sure to excite your taste buds.