Lil Nas X Geeks Out After Will Ferrell Attends His Concert: See The Photo

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X was excited to share that a special guest attended one of his recent "Long Live Montero" shows. On Thursday, October 20th, the rapper took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and comedian Will Ferrell.

"WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY F---IN CONCERT !" Lil Nas X wrote. "nobody can tell me sh-t." The photo shows the hitmaker posing backstage with Ferrell at one of his two sold-out shows on October 18th and 19th at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

One fan commented on the photo asking Lil Nas, "where is Will's hand?" Of course, the rapper responded with a silly (and NSFW) answer. "He couldn't resist getting a good hand full of this big fat a--. and i couldn’t say no tbh," he wrote before joking, "omg if he see this he gone delete old town road from his spotify."

Ferrell wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at Lil Nas X's YouTube Theater takeover. According to Rolling Stone's review of the show, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and Benny Blanco. Fellow rapper Saucy Santana, known for the hit "Material Girl," also made a special appearance during the show.

The "Long Live Montero Tour" has been a massive success for Lil Nas X. Earlier on the tour, he performed in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. "I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt," he told People. "But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free."

Lil Nas X
