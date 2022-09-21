Lil Nas X Sent Free Pizza To 'Homophobic Protesters' Outside His Show

In true Lil Nas X fashion, he turned the moment into a hilarious meme. While zooming in on one of the protesters, the rapper added Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love" from the gay film Call Me By Your Name (2017) starring Timothée Chalamet and the disgraced Armie Hammer.

The religious community's tension with Lil Nas X first sparked when he released a music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" which features him seducing a character that looks like Satan. His delightfully homoerotic TV performances to promote the song didn't help either. Amid its release, the rapper wrote an open letter to his 14-year-old self about the song and the controversy it sparked.

"I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with this secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he wrote at the time. "You see, this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f--k out of other people's lives and dictating who they should be."