Major Update On Dak Prescott's Injury Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will start in Sunday's (October 23) game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium, ESPN reports.

Prescott completed his first full practice Thursday (October 20) since experiencing a right thumb injury in Week 1 and even gave a thumbs-up after addressing reporters.

"I did everything. I wasn't limited by any means," Prescott said via ESPN. "There wasn't a pitch count. I think I threw about 140 balls, something like that. I just made that up, but there was no pitch count. I was full go."

Backup Cooper Rush took over in Prescott's absence, leading Dallas to four consecutive wins before throwing for 181 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 18 of 38 passing (47.37 completion percentage) during the Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Prescott exited Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after experiencing what appeared to be an injury to his throwing hand. The injury which was later determined to be a fractured thumb that required surgery.

Prescott finished his only appearance of the 2022 season with 134 yards and one interception on 14 of 29 passing and was sacked twice by the Buccaneers defense.

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the fifth game of the 2020 season before returning to start 16 of the Cowboys' 17 games in 2021, missing only one start due to a calf strain and setting a franchise single-season record of 37 passing touchdowns.