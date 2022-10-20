One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese

October 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Thai food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. With an ever-increasing number of Thai eateries popping up, it may be hard to figure out which one to visit.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country. The website states, "To determine the best Thai restaurants in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including EaterTime OutMashedlovefood, and the Michelin Guide, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."

According to the list, one Texas restaurant is among the best Thai restaurants in America. Asia Market in Houston landed on the list. The website explains what makes the eatery so special:

"This Thai-Lao supermarket and restaurant in Greater Heights has a casual family-friendly vibe and serves the most authentic and affordable Thai cuisine in the area. Patrons love the green papaya salad, mango sticky rice, and pad kee mao (also known as drunken noodles, a spicy dish with wide rice noodles, egg, and Thai basil)."

Learn more about America's best Thai restaurants on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.