One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America

Thai food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. With an ever-increasing number of Thai eateries popping up, it may be hard to figure out which one to visit.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country. The website states, "To determine the best Thai restaurants in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Eater, Time Out, Mashed, lovefood, and the Michelin Guide, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."

According to the list, one Texas restaurant is among the best Thai restaurants in America. Asia Market in Houston landed on the list. The website explains what makes the eatery so special:

"This Thai-Lao supermarket and restaurant in Greater Heights has a casual family-friendly vibe and serves the most authentic and affordable Thai cuisine in the area. Patrons love the green papaya salad, mango sticky rice, and pad kee mao (also known as drunken noodles, a spicy dish with wide rice noodles, egg, and Thai basil)."

Learn more about America's best Thai restaurants on 24/7 Wall Street's website.