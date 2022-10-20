This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

In fact, the combo is loved so much that there is an entire day dedicated to it! October 20th is National Chicken & Waffles Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Texas come from Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas. LoveFOOD explains:

"A Canadian diner in the heart of Texas, Maple Leaf is a perfect match for the Lone Star State, with its oversized plates of incredibly delicious food. Thankfully breakfast here is served all day, so you're never too far away from the diner's famous chicken, bacon and waffles. The fried chicken breast is served with crispy bacon on Belgian waffles with a generous helping of strawberries, whipped cream and cream puffs, and customers absolutely adore it."

The full list of each state's best chicken and waffles can be found on LoveFOOD's website.