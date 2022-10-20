The Best Place To See A UFO Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Philadelphia is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Pennsylvania.
PennStakes.com compiled data determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Pennsylvania.
The state had a total of 4,772 sightings reported, which includes 225 in Philadelphia.
The most common time of a sighting in Pennsylvania is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by June 15, September 19, June 1 and July 1.
A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:
Pennsylvania - 4,772 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (285 sightings)
- 8:00 p.m. (204)
- 11:00 p.m. (179)
- 9:30 p.m. (152)
- 10:30 p.m. (112)
- 6:00 p.m. (81)
- 7:30 p.m. (74)
- 5:00 p.m. (62)
- 11:45 p.m. (62)
- 3:00 a.m. (52)
Philadelphia - 225 UFO Sightings
- 8:00 p.m. (17)
- 9:00 p.m. (8)
- 10:00 p.m. (7)
- 9:30 p.m. (7)
- 11:00 p.m. (6)
Pittsburgh - 224 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (15)
- 11:00 p.m. (11)
- 8:00 p.m. (9)
- 9:30 p.m. (3)
- 8:45 p.m. (3)
Allentown - 73 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (6)
- 11:00 p.m. (3)
- 8:00 p.m. (3)
- 9:30 p.m. (3)
- 8:45 p.m. (3)
Reading - 86 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (5)
- 8:00 p.m. (4)
- 11:00 p.m. (3)
- 8:45 p.m. (2)
- 11:50 p.m. (2)
Erie - 69 UFO Sightings
- 8:00 p.m. (4)
- 11:00 p.m. (4)
- 10:30 p.m. (3)
- 9:30 p.m. (3)
- 6:00 p.m. (2)