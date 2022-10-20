The Best Place To See A UFO Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

October 20, 2022

UFO
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Pennsylvania.

PennStakes.com compiled data determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Pennsylvania.

The state had a total of 4,772 sightings reported, which includes 225 in Philadelphia.

The most common time of a sighting in Pennsylvania is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by June 15, September 19, June 1 and July 1.

A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:

Pennsylvania - 4,772 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (285 sightings)
  2. 8:00 p.m. (204)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (179)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (152)
  5. 10:30 p.m. (112)
  6. 6:00 p.m. (81)
  7. 7:30 p.m. (74)
  8. 5:00 p.m. (62)
  9. 11:45 p.m. (62)
  10. 3:00 a.m. (52)

Philadelphia - 225 UFO Sightings

  1. 8:00 p.m. (17)
  2. 9:00 p.m. (8)
  3. 10:00 p.m. (7)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (7)
  5. 11:00 p.m. (6)

Pittsburgh - 224 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (15)
  2. 11:00 p.m. (11)
  3. 8:00 p.m. (9)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (3)
  5. 8:45 p.m. (3)

Allentown - 73 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (6)
  2. 11:00 p.m. (3)
  3. 8:00 p.m. (3)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (3)
  5. 8:45 p.m. (3)

Reading - 86 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (5)
  2. 8:00 p.m. (4)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (3)
  4. 8:45 p.m. (2)
  5. 11:50 p.m. (2)

Erie - 69 UFO Sightings

  1. 8:00 p.m. (4)
  2. 11:00 p.m. (4)
  3. 10:30 p.m. (3)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (3)
  5. 6:00 p.m. (2)
