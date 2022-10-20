This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington

Starting a family is a huge decision. Another key component is where you're going to raise a child. Future and current parents also have to consider schools, commutes, affordability, recreational activities, safety, and plenty of other factors.

Stacker makes the search easier by pinpointing the best places to raise a family. Researchers did this for every state, including Washington:

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Washington using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list."

According to the website, Clyde Hill is the best spot to start a family! This Seattle suburb is small but has plenty of opportunities to experience nature, from scenic Lake Washington to the Olympic Mountains.

Analysts also provided some extra data about the community:

Population: 3,329

Median home value: $2,000,001 (89% own)

Median rent: $2,714 (11% rent)

Median household income: $238,958

Top public schools: Bellevue High School (A+), International School (A+), Medina Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: Bellevue Christian School (A+)

Here are the Top 10 places to start a family in the Evergreen State:

Clyde Hill Redmond Sammamish Yarrow Point Bellevue Medina Mercer Island Issaquah Woodway Cottage Lake

Check out Stacker's full report on its website.