This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Ricci's Hoagies as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Philadelphia is best known for its cheesesteak sandwiches, but those weren’t invented at Pat’s King of Steaks until 1930, whereas this Italian sandwich spot has been going strong since 1920," Love Food wrote. "Family owned and operated, Ricci’s specializes in hoagies: cold sandwiches that are like a sub, but usually on a slightly harder roll. Ricci’s serves sandwiches stuffed with Italian cold cuts, tuna or seafood salad, chicken cutlets, or roasted peppers and eggplants."

