This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Pennsylvania.
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Ricci's Hoagies as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Philadelphia is best known for its cheesesteak sandwiches, but those weren’t invented at Pat’s King of Steaks until 1930, whereas this Italian sandwich spot has been going strong since 1920," Love Food wrote. "Family owned and operated, Ricci’s specializes in hoagies: cold sandwiches that are like a sub, but usually on a slightly harder roll. Ricci’s serves sandwiches stuffed with Italian cold cuts, tuna or seafood salad, chicken cutlets, or roasted peppers and eggplants."
Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
- Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
- Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
- California- A&W
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
- Florida- Georgia Pig
- Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
- Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
- Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
- Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
- Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
- Maine- Red's Eats
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
- Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
- Michigan- American Coney Island
- Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
- Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
- Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
- Montana- RB Drive-In
- Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
- Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
- North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
- Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
- Oklahoma- Hamburger King
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
- South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
- South Dakota- Zesto
- Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
- Texas- Lankford Grocery
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Al's French Frys
- Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
- Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
- West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
- Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
- Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In