This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
October 17, 2022
A Natick restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Casey's Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"One of the oldest operating diners in the United States, Casey’s has existed in one incarnation or another since 1890, when it consisted of a horse-cart with four stools pulled up around it," Love Food wrote. "Its current lunch car location has been around since 1922 and is now run by the fourth generation of the original owner’s family. It falls into the fast food realm because of its specialty steamed hot dogs, known for having a distinctive 'snap' when they’re bitten into."
Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
- Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
- Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
- California- A&W
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
- Florida- Georgia Pig
- Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
- Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
- Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
- Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
- Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
- Maine- Red's Eats
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
- Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
- Michigan- American Coney Island
- Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
- Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
- Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
- Montana- RB Drive-In
- Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
- Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
- North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
- Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
- Oklahoma- Hamburger King
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
- South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
- South Dakota- Zesto
- Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
- Texas- Lankford Grocery
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Al's French Frys
- Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
- Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
- West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
- Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
- Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In