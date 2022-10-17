This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Massachusetts

A Natick restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Casey's Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"One of the oldest operating diners in the United States, Casey’s has existed in one incarnation or another since 1890, when it consisted of a horse-cart with four stools pulled up around it," Love Food wrote. "Its current lunch car location has been around since 1922 and is now run by the fourth generation of the original owner’s family. It falls into the fast food realm because of its specialty steamed hot dogs, known for having a distinctive 'snap' when they’re bitten into."

Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below: