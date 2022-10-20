This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country.

Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.

According to the report, the "rattiest" city in Louisiana is New Orleans, which ranked No. 37 on the list overall, falling four spots from the previous year.

Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel explained why some regions of the country may be noticing a spike in rat sightings, with home infestations typically increasing between October and February as the rodents search for water, food and shelter from cold temperatures.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," Hottel said, adding that it's important to address any problems. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

To help prevent rats inside a residence, Orkin advises to keep food stored away, clean up clutter around the house, and keep an eye out for signs of an infestation, such as rat droppings and burrows.

These are the Top 20 rattiest cities in the country for 2022:

Chicago New York Los Angeles Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Cleveland, Ohio Detroit Denver Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta Indianapolis Pittsburgh Cincinnati San Diego Hartford Miami

Check out Orkin's full report to see a list of the rattiest cities in the country.