New Orleans Is Home To One Of The 8 Best Ghost Tours In America

Fall is nearly here which means spooky season is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the haunted holiday than with a ghost story or two?

Expedia found eight of the best ghost tours in America in what are considered to be some of the "spookiest" cities in the country, including the Crescent City itself.

New Orleans is widely-known for being a haunted hotspot, so of course it landed a spot on the list thanks to its haunted bar crawl around the city's historic French Quarter. This two-hour "spirited" experience is available for anyone 21 and up who want to learn more about the hidden haunts of New Orleans while sampling some of the city's best cocktails. Learn more at the New Orleans Custom Tours website.

Here's what Expedia had to say:

"Spooky specters aren't the only spirits New Orleans is famous for, so why not enjoy both with a Haunted Pub Crawl of New Orleans French Quarter? Sip a cocktail (or two) while your expert local guide excites your imagination with creepy tales of history, hauntings and horror. With a focus on fun, you'll visit some of the Big Easy's very best haunted bars. Just make sure you leave the kids at home, because this tour is strictly 21 and over."

Check out Expedia's full list to see eight of the best ghost tours in the country.