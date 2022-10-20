This Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Michigan? Ma Lou's Fried Chicken in Ypsilanti. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"Fried chicken lovers will find heaven here as Ma Lou's Fried Chicken offers a mouthwatering menu of all things poultry. Their fried chicken tacos and creative banh mi are both highly rated, as is the chicken and waffles plate served with lashings of syrup. Rated a perfect dish, people praise the juicy and crispy chicken as well as the fluffy waffle."

Are you planning on taking a road trip and want to make sure you have the best chicken and waffles along the way? Check out Love Food's full list for more of the best chicken and waffles in the country.