This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven. In fact, the combo is loved so much that there is an entire day dedicated to it! October 20th is National Chicken & Waffles Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Arizona come from Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles. The eatery has multiple locations across the state. LoveFOOD explains:

"With four Lo-Lo's locations in the state (plus one in Nevada and one in Texas), Arizona locals are never too far away from first-class chicken and waffles. The Lo-Lo's Hood Classics menu includes all the firm favorites, from Tre-Tre's (two legs and a waffle) to Lo-Lo's (a Southern-style three-piece plate with two waffles). There's also a good selection of soul food classics, like grits, that can be added to the plate too."

The full list of each state's best chicken and waffles can be found on LoveFOOD's website.

