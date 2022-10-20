Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit With Victim's Family

"The claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled," Acosta's lawyer Tony Buzbee said in a statement. "Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He will be greatly missed. Axel Acosta didn't have to die. We hope that this lawsuit and settlement will bring much-needed change in the way concerts are planned, permitted, organized, and executed, to make such events safer for all concerned."



The terms of both settlements are confidential at the moment. The Acosta family's lawsuit was filed over a week after the incident occurred. At the time, CNN reported that they filed a $750 million lawsuit against Scott, Drake (who also performed at the festival during the time of the incident) and the event's organizers over damages for loss of mental, physical health, and human life.



The families of Acosta and Rodriguez may be the first victims to settle, but they won't be the last. Since the incident, over 140 lawsuits were filed against Travis Scott. So far, the Cactus Jack founder has not spoken about the settlement.