A visitor at a Colorado park got too close for comfort for one elk, and the shocking encounter was caught on camera.

The video shows a man snapping pictures of a herd of bull elk at Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado on September 24. Parkgoers claim the man was making noises and trying to get a response out of the elk for a good shot.

He clearly got more than what he asked for. The antler suddenly charges at the photographer with its huge antlers, and the tourist quickly takes off. That was enough for the agitated elk to back off and retreat. The man is reportedly fine.

"We were trying to get away from him because we knew he was going to make one of them mad enough to hurt someone," Megan Foster, another tourist who recorded the moment, told FOX 7. "What you don’t see in the video is six other bulls that (the bull elk) was also trying to keep away from his herd. He was very stressed; he was drooling and peeing everywhere, trying to mark his territory."

Foster said she informed a park ranger about what happened, but doesn't know what transpired afterward. No word on if the photographer was punished, either.

"I couldn’t watch it anymore; it was very sad to see this animal go through this," she said.

Park officials advise visitors to stay about 75 feet away from the bull elk, especially since mating season, or rutting, goes from mid-September through mid-October.