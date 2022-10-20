Well-Known Actor Named Grand Marshal Of Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

By Logan DeLoye

October 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The grand marshal of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade was announced on Thursday to kick off the festivities for the beloved parade's 90th anniversary. According to ABC7, this years grand marshal will be stand-out Actor Danny Trejo. Trejo is known for staring in iconic films such as "Spy Kids," "The Book Of Boba Fett," "Sons of Anarchy," "Desperado," and more!

"Wow! I'm honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would've imagined I'd be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade," Trejo mentioned in a press release obtained by ABC7. "Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor."

ABC7 shared that the Hollywood Christmas parade is partnering with Marine Toys for Tots during the non-profit's 75th anniversary.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hollywood Christmas Parade for our 75th anniversary, as it is right here in Los Angeles, where we began our operation years ago. And today we are proud to continue our mission of bringing much needed holidays gifts and cheer to those less fortunate, " President and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots Lt. Gen. James B. Laster explained to ABC7.

The parade is set to take place on November 27th at 6:00 p.m.

