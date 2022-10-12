Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'

"Cool" is an opinion that varies among all humans, but some neighborhoods around the world are simply more uniquely designed and eclectic than others. Culture is woven into the tapestry of these one-of-a-kind communities, and that is why they are considered to be the 'coolest in the world.'

According to a list compiled by Timeout, the three coolest neighborhoods in all of California are Barrio Logan in San Diego, Silver Lake in Los Angeles, and Dog Patch in San Francisco.

Here is what Timeout had to say about the coolest neighborhoods in California:

Barrio Logan:

"Located just 16 miles north of the border, the tight-knit San Diego community of Barrio Logan is a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture. It’s anchored by Chicano Park, in the shadows of the freeway that bisected the neighbourhood in the ’60s."

Silver Lake:

"While you can single out a specific block or two elsewhere that’s sparked more excitement of late, no neighbourhood as a whole continues to be as cool as stalwart Silver Lake. It’s no wonder our LA readers voted so overwhelmingly for this eclectic neighbourhood for the second year in a row. Sure, the once-boho stretch of Sunset Boulevard continues to borrow more from its yuppie Westside neighbours (see: the arrival of Venice spots De Buena Planta and the Win~Dow, plus an upcoming Pizzana outpost)."

Dogpatch:

"Despite its waterfront location and Bay Bridge views, the Dogpatch was, for a long time, a gritty and desolate place filled with shipyards and factories. Now it’s one of San Francisco’s most rapidly developing neighbourhoods and a haven for creatives taking advantage of the (slightly) more affordable studio and housing options."