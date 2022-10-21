iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: How To Watch

Ready for a LEGENDary performance? Because John Legend is performing a special event after releasing his new album, LEGEND, in September during his exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show - and fans can experience it in VR!

LEGEND is John's eighth full-length studio album following 2020's Bigger Love, and is a double album. The new set up of songs showcases 24 tracks in total, and includes guest appearances from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rhapsody, and Ledisi.

After releasing LEGEND, John explained of his new music in a message on social media, "LEGEND is a double album that began its journey in early 2021. We were spending a lot of time with our closest loved ones, grieving the ones we lost, but also looking forward to a brighter time when we could better protect ourselves from the virus that disrupted all of our lives. We were ready to go back outside! Ready to celebrate again. And I was ready to make music! I spent hours upon hours in my Huntley Studio with some of the most gifted co-writers, musicians and producers. It’s an expression of deep appreciation and understanding of all the music and influences that made me the artist I am, my wife and family, and all the loves in my life, all the stories that led me here. LEGEND is full of sensuality, joy and celebration. But our lives are more complex than that. My family and I have also been challenged by loss and grief and pain. I wanted to make space on this album to be vulnerable, spiritual and reflective. I needed this music to help me heal, and to hopefully help others heal. I brought my full self to this album, and that’s why I decided to make it my first (sorta) self-titled album."

During his iHeartRadio LIVE show, Legend will be performing some of his new music, as well as talk about LEGEND and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend on Thursday, November 3rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio R&B, Hot AC and AC stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend by listening to some of his LEGEND songs below.