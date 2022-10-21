Michigan Family Mysteriously Disappears After Strange 911 Call

Police are looking for a Michigan family who recently went missing hours after a strange 911 call, according to KTLA News.

Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano have not been seen or heard from since Sunday (October 16) according to Fremont police.

Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said there are no signs of foul play, but everyone they've spoken to described "extremely abnormal" behavior from Tony and Suzette, and that Tony was experiencing "signs of paranoia."

Tony called 911 just after midnight on Sunday, according to Rodwell. He spoke about the September 11, 2001, attacks.

"It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth," Tony said. "I am not crazy. (Fremont police sergeant) knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows (Fremont police sergeant) and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please."

Officers came to the home and spent about 45 minutes to an hour talking to Tony and his wife to make sure everyone was safe, according to Rodwell.

On Monday, Tony's mother couldn't reach him, according to KTLA News. The family also left without Suzette's mother, who has dementia and needs full-time care. She was found walking around the neighborhood at about 9 p.m., which is when the search for the family began. The home's doors were locked, the family's mini van was gone and their pets were left behind. Suzette's phone was still in the house, but there's no sign of Tony's.

Anyone with information should contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400, Silent Observer at 231-652-1121, or 911.