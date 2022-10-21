Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident

A n elderly man was seriously injured in an accident involving a chainsaw Tuesday evening (October 18) in central Minnesota, according to Bring Me The News.

71-year-old Larry Gorecki reportedly cut himself while operating a chainsaw and suffered a leg injury during the incident. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the man briefly lost consciousness and was unable to stop the bleeding before emergency responders arrived.

The accident occurred at about 5:43 p.m. near an address on the 30000 block of Mapleview Road in Farming Township, according to police. It is unclear exactly what Gorecki was doing during the time of the accident. However, Gorecki's wife was with him at the time. She called 911 after she was unable to stop the bleeding. She then helped her husband get out of the woods with their tractor to meet with paramedics on the side of Mapleview Road. First responders met the couple there, and Gorecki was transported by air to St. Cloud Hospital to treat his injuries.

At the time of this writing, there is no further information on Gorecki's condition.

Albany Fire and Rescue, Albany Police, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link all assisted Stearns County Sheriff's deputies during the incident.