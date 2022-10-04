Minnesota Man Dies In Farm Machine Accident

A Marshall, Minnesota, man was killed yesterday afternoon (October 3) during an accident involving farming equipment, according to the Marshall Independent.

The sheriff's office received a report of a man injured in a farm accident at about 2:41 p.m. Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Lyon County Road 35 and were at the scene for over two hours, according to the sheriff's office. Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Edward Gary Wyffels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Eric Wallen said people were working with fertilizer application at the time of the accident. However, the sheriff's office did not release any further information regarding the accident. In addition, the incident is still under investigation, as of the time of this writing.

The sheriff's office, North Memorial Ambulance, Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police were all dispatched to the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted, and traffic on County Road 35 and Saratoga Street south of Marshall was detoured wile the rescue crews were at work.

A similar incident happened in Michigan back in July. A man was working with a wood chipper when it fell off of a jack and onto a 45-year-old man. He later died of his injuries.