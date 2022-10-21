Scorched Colorado Home Hits Market For $840,000: 'Opportunity Knocks'

There have been some quirky home listings on Zillow, from full-blown castles to entire towns for sale. One listing certainly takes the cake for selling a Colorado house apparently gutted by a destructive fire.

The lot for sale is at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. Photos show off the property, including the badly-burned house, parts of its missing roof, and collapsed walls. The asking price? $840,000.

The listing makes it very clear that they're selling the foundation and property, not the charred remains. Though, it seems whoever becomes the new owner of the lot may be responsible for demolishing the ruined home.

Here's how the listing is advertising the property:

"Opportunity Knocks in South Golden on Table Mountain. Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views. This lot backs to a large empty lot with a church on the front side, easy access to the front and back of the lot for the building. The foundation can be used for the new home and all utilities are installed but turned off. The location is perfect with easy access to Denver via the light rail, downtown Golden, and I70. There's also neighborhood access to South Table Mountain trail system and grocery stores are within walking distance."

The single-family home was originally built in 1984. The previous owner purchased it for $340,925 in late June. It went back on the market on October 11.

Check out the full listing on Zillow.