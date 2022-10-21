Texas Rangers Hire Former Multi-Time World Series Champion Manager
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of former World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday (October 21) in a post shared on their verified Twitter account.
“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young via MLB.com. “In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball. With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity is unmatched.
“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”
OFFICIAL: Bruce Bochy has been named the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/L0BohXvAPq— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 21, 2022
Bochy had last worked as the San Francisco Giants' manager from 2007 to 2019, which included three World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014, a feat accomplished by only 10 managers in MLB history.
The 67-year-old had previously worked as the manager of the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2006, which included making a World Series appearance in 1998 and being named National League Manager of the Year in 1996.
Bochy has a 2,003-2,029 career record in 25 seasons with the Padres and Giants.