Texas Rangers Hire Former Multi-Time World Series Champion Manager

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of former World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday (October 21) in a post shared on their verified Twitter account.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young via MLB.com. “In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball. With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity is unmatched.

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”