'The Fire That Took Her' Documentary Released On Ohio Woman's Brutal Murder

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 21, 2022

Single male hand in fire.
Photo: Getty Images

A new documentary about the tragic death of a central Ohio woman has been released.

The Fire That Took Her tells the story of 31-year-old Judy Malinowski, whose ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager, set her on fire outside of a Gahanna gas station in 2015. After suffering third and fourth-degree burns over 70% of her body, she underwent 59 surgeries and spent nearly two years in the hospital, later being moved to a palliative care center.

When Malinowski died in 2017, Slager was indicted for aggravated murder with death penalty specifications. A day before the murder trial was set to begin, Slager pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in order to avoid the death penalty. Instead, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole. Malinowski herself recorded testimony to be used against him at her own murder trial before she died.

The film's trailer includes interviews with Malinowski's mother, who was a vigorous supporter of her daughter during her fight for justice. One reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes, Richard Propes, called The Fire That Took Her "unforgettable" and "an absolutely devastating documentary."

The Fire That Took Her was produced by MTV Documentary Films and directed by Patricia E. Gillespie. It is in limited release in theaters starting today (October 21). Check out the trailer below.

