This Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Nebraska? Blatt Beer & Table with three locations in Omaha. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"With three locations in Omaha, Blatt Beer & Table is a casual restaurant, serving craft beer and pub food. Among the offering is the much-loved chicken and waffle dish, incorporating fried chicken strips, jalapeño cornbread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy and maple syrup. Diners say it's simply out of this world."

Are you planning on taking a road trip and want to make sure you have the best chicken and waffles along the way? Check out Love Food's full list for more of the best chicken and waffles in the country.