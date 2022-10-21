This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Colorado

Who can ignore a stacked plate of nachos? A pile of tortilla chips topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and all kinds of other fixings is the perfect comfort food. It can be spiced up more with special sauces, meats, avocado, and other yummy ingredients.

While you can easily make it at home, it's also fun to visit local restaurants and try their take on this American fave. That's why Mashed found the best nachos in every state.

According to the website, La Loteria Taqueria is Colorado's best place to grab some nachos! Here's why writers picked this spot:

"The Centennial State's La Loteria Taqueria gives hungry Coloradoans a traditional taste of Tex-Mex thanks to its bevy of classic dishes, including nachos... La Loteria Taqueria's nachos are the stuff of legends, packed with a laundry list of customizable ingredients and served on crisp chips.

"Customers can create their own nacho experience, choosing from base ingredients like chicken, beef, or shrimp and spicing things up with jalapenos and pico de gallo. Add on a few generous handfuls of cheese and a dollop of sour cream, and you have a winning plate."