This Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Wisconsin? Sweet Diner in Milwaukee. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"A Sweet Diner signature dish, the chicken and waffles here is something truly special. The homemade cornbread waffle is topped with three Memphis-style fried chicken tenders, which are finished with warm maple syrup, Memphis hot sauce and whipped butter. A perfect harmony of sweet, salty, savoury and spicy flavours, the dish is even referred to as the best they've ever had by some customers."

Are you planning on taking a road trip and want to make sure you have the best chicken and waffles along the way? Check out Love Food's full list for more of the best chicken and waffles in the country.