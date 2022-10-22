Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album Release Date In ‘Jimmy Cooks’ Video

Drake and 21 Savage are releasing a joint album together.

The two announced the project today —Which is also 21 Savage's 30th birthday— in the middle of their new "Jimmy Cooks" music video. A little over a minute into the Mahfuz Sultan-directed visual, the artists snuck in the title and the release date for their new record. OVO Sound and Republic Records also shared the news on their social medias.

The album is called Her Loss, and it's scheduled to arrive this Friday (October 28). Check out the announcement in Drake and 21's "Jimmy Cooks" video below.