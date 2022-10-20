Drake Invades 21 Savage's Set During Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming Show

By Tony M. Centeno

October 20, 2022

Drake and 21 Savage
Photo: Getty Images

21 Savage's set at the Morehouse-Spelman Homecoming concert got even more lit when his surprise guest Drake arrived.

On Wednesday, October 19, the Atlanta-based rapper headlined the annual homecoming celebration for the students from both prominent HBCU's. During his set, 21 brought up Drizzy to perform their recent collaboration "Jimmy Cooks" off the Canadian rapper's new album Honestly, Nevermind. The show continued with a live rendition of their other banger "Knife Talk" off Certified Lover Boy. Although they were only supposed to do two tracks together, Drake took advantage of his time on stage to perform "Nonstop" off his Scorpion album.

“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L s**t,” Drake said while he was on stage. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

In between songs, Drake told the crowd he hadn't performed in Atlanta in four years. The last time he hit the stage in the ATL was when he closed out his joint tour with Migos, Aubrey & The Three Migos. During their three-night finale, Drake brought out, BlocBoy JB, French Montana, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Jeezy and Future.

Drake wasn't the only other major act to share the stage with 21. Lil Yachty also made an appearance during the show. The Quality Control rapper had the entire crowd going up as soon as his newest hit "Poland" boomed from the speakers. See more footage from SpelHouse's epic homecoming concert below.

