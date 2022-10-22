When We Were Young Festival Canceled One Hour Before Opening

In an anticlimactic turn of events, When We Were Young organizers canceled the opening day of their highly-anticipated music festival today (October 22).

They announced the news on their social media just an hour before doors to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds were scheduled to open. The post cited high winds as the reason for the cancelation.

"When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts," the festival’s statement reads. "Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority."