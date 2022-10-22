When We Were Young Festival Canceled One Hour Before Opening
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 22, 2022
In an anticlimactic turn of events, When We Were Young organizers canceled the opening day of their highly-anticipated music festival today (October 22).
They announced the news on their social media just an hour before doors to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds were scheduled to open. The post cited high winds as the reason for the cancelation.
"When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts," the festival’s statement reads. "Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority."
The statement also said the rest of the festival's dates —Sunday, October 23, and Saturday, October 29— will "move forward accordingly." In addition, they said those who purchased tickets through the festival's ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, will receive a refund within 30 days.
“This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news,” the statement continues.