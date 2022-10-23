Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America
By Jason Hall
October 23, 2022
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports.
The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The areas affected included the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta, as well as Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, all of which were warned to prepare for hurricane conditions ahead of time.
Roslyn approached the coast of Mexico as a Category 4 before dropping to a Category 3 ahead of landfall and is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast predicts Rosalyn will "continue to affect portions of the Southwest and West-Central coast of Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula" through Sunday night.
Oct 23 1307 UTC: Major Hurricane Roslyn moving inland in northern Nayarit, Mexico. Swells generated by Roslyn will continue to affect portions of the SW and West-Central coast of Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula through tonight. pic.twitter.com/Qf4B748fop— NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) October 23, 2022
The latest hurricane comes less than a month after Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida and South Carolina.
Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching up to 150 MPH, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in Florida, according to NBC News forecasters.
At least 127 people in Florida died in relation to Hurricane Ian, according to ABC News, making it the deadliest storm to hit the state since 1935.
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on September 29 before strengthening back into a hurricane prior to making landfall in South Carolina on September 30.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida after Ian made landfall on September 28 and ordered federal aid to help in state and local recovery efforts in areas directly affected, the White House confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.