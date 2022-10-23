Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports.

The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The areas affected included the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta, as well as Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, all of which were warned to prepare for hurricane conditions ahead of time.

Roslyn approached the coast of Mexico as a Category 4 before dropping to a Category 3 ahead of landfall and is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center's forecast predicts Rosalyn will "continue to affect portions of the Southwest and West-Central coast of Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula" through Sunday night.