Metallica Respond To Kid's Epic 'Master Of Puppets' Street Performance

Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" has seen an overwhelming resurgence since it was featured in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. Of course that means there's been tons of covers to come out, and the latest is an impressive street performance from a kid in the UK.

TikTok user “fixer17d” caught the young guitarist absolutely shredding on the streets of Cardiff, Wales. “Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around,” the video captain reads. “Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out ‘Master of Puppets’ flawlessly!”

The video has since gone viral, and Metallica gave it their seal of approval by commenting with the devil horns emoji.

Watch the epic performance below.