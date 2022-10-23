Skydiver Dies After High School Football Pregame Jump

A skydiver has died following accident that took place during the pregame ceremony of a Tennessee high school football game over the weekend.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd confirmed the jumper died from injuries sustained in a fatal accident prior to David Crockett High School's game against Daniel Boone High School on Friday (October 21) in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said, adding that the diver was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Jump TN, a skydiving company in Greeneville, Tennessee, told local news outlets that the man was a 55-year-old who had worked with the company and completed more than 1,500 jumps prior to his death.

The company said observers and witnesses at the scene didn't notice anything unusual about the jump or the man's equipment, noting that his parachute had deployed without any issues.

The skydiver was airlifted out of the stadium and transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

The start of the football game was delayed and a moment of silence was held at the football stadium.

The skydiver's identity has not been released by authorities as of Sunday (October 23) afternoon, the AP reports.