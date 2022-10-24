1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America

By Ginny Reese

October 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For those who prefer a quieter night out with some nice cabernet and calm conversations with friends, theres a perfect place for that.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country. The website says, "To determine the best wine bars in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including DecanterWine EnthusiastGayotTasting TableEaterTime Out, and the Sommeliers Choice Awards, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."

According to the website, one Arizona bars is among America's best. Kazimierz World Wine Bar in Scottsdale made the list. The website explains:

"Kazimierz is a dimly lit, classy Old Town destination for live music, whiskey, cocktails, and exclusive wines. Enjoy jazz, Latin, Americana, blues, and more while exploring Old and New World vintages. The bartenders are attentive, and the kitchen is being revamped for full New American style dinner service."

You can check out the full list of America's best wine bars on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

