4 Texas Bars Land On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
By Ginny Reese
October 24, 2022
For those who prefer a quieter night out with some nice cabernet and calm conversations with friends, theres a perfect place for that.
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country. According to the website, four Texas bars are among America's best. Here are the Texas bars that landed on the list:
13 Celcius in Houston
The website says that this bar "serves unique wines accompanied by savory snacks, charcuterie, and espresso"
High Street Wine Co. in San Antonio
This bar has "cozy indoor seating and patio seating." It is a "hospitality-driven bar where guests can relax, drink, and snack on flatbreads, chocolate, and build-your-own cheese and charcuterie boards," according to 24/7 Wall Street.
Times Ten Cellar in Dallas
24/7 Wall Street explains that this "stylish winery" sources and create unique wines, and it features a tasting room, lounge, and patio.
Veritas Wine Room in Dallas
The website states that this bar's "romantic atmosphere and top notch wine selection" place it among the best.
You can check out the full list of America's best wine bars on 24/7 Wall Street's website.