Black Information Network: The Project That Couldn’t Wait

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic media companies were forced to halt all operations and cut as many costs as possible due to the sudden drop in advertising revenue.

However, after the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, Division President of iHeartMedia's Metro Division Tony Coles pushed for the Black Information Network (BIN) to launch immediately.

“We knew there was a need for this network before," he said. "Now we (had) a responsibility to put this network on.”

The network had been in development for some time, and as Coles told iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman, it could not have been possible without the talented BIN team jumping into action.