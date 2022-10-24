Lil Durk Is No Longer Facing Five Charges From 2019 Shooting In Atlanta

"While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him," the rapper's lawyer Manny Arora said in a statement.



At the time, a detective claimed that surveillance footage appeared to show Durk shooting a man while driving by the restaurant. The man, who was identified as Alexander Weatherspoon, was shot in the thigh and reportedly had a gold chain, a car and $30,000 stolen from him during the incident. Durk was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He denied his involvement in the shooting from day one.



“I have nothing to hide,” Banks told Channel 2 Action News. “I have nothing to run from. "I had a rough past, but me moving to Atlanta, I just thought that changed my whole identity—my thinking."



Watch Lil Durk talk about the case in an interview from 2019 below.

