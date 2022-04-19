Lil Durk Brings Out OTF Family, DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo & More In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2022
Lil Durk has been bringing his 7220 album to life in cities across the country, but his Miami stop was nothing short of a star-studded movie featuring DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo, Fredo Bang and his OTF crew.
The OTF founder brought his crew to the FPL Solar Amphitheatre in Downtown Miami on Monday night, April 19, for one of the most talked-about stops on Durk's 7220 Tour to date. The show began with opening sets from Orlando artists like Hotboii and Dave From The Grave. Once they got the crowd going, the OTF family Doodie Lo and Booka600 hit the stage and gave fans the exact energy they needed ahead of Durk's insane set.
Tonight 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/Pt2tzdt7vE— Big Doodie Lo (@otfdoodielo) April 18, 2022
Doodie Lo was the first OTF artist to perform. The Kankakee, Ill. native emerged on to the stage wearing an all-blue t-shirt and pants while rapping to the sounds of his song "Me and Doodie Lo" featuring the late King Von. Doodie was relentless throughout his entire set as he performed songs off his most recent project, Big Doodie Lo. The album features Durk, Moneybagg Yo, BIG30, King Von, Pooh Shiesty and more, however, the rapper managed to rock his set without relying on any special guests from the LP. Later on, Doodie closed out his set with "Streets Raised Me" and brought out OTF's Booka600, who continued the show with his own set of bangers off his 2021 album Loyal and more.
Following the OTF squad's performance, Lil Durk finally made his way to the stage. The Chicago native made his grand entrance while performing his popular 7220 single "AHHH HA." His diamond-encrusted chains glistened off his red OTF shirt as he rapped the controversial record, which fans believed to be his answer to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's jab on "I Hate Youngboy." Durk continued to deliver other bangers off his 7220 album like "Petty Too" as well as other fan favorites like "Backdoor" off his 2020 album The Voice and "When We Shoot" off Just Cause Y'all Waited 2.
By this time, the fans have been screaming his name and shouting out all the lyrics to his songs. Midway through the show, Durk switched into another outfit and started to bring out his special guests. He started off by inviting his twin, Shmurkio, on stage while he performed his song "Blocklist." The look-alike made Durk look like a clone as he began roam the stage as if he really was The Voice. Soon after, Durk brought Fredo Bang to the stage to perform their collaborative effort "Top."
The show got even more interesting when Durk was bringing out artists just for fun. Durk invited his friend Moneybagg Yo to come out and perform his banger "Time Today." Bagg showed out in an all-white, diamond-covered button-down shirt and matching shorts. Once Bagg left the stage, Durk pulled out his last surprise for the night. The "Love Dior Banks" rapper invited DJ Khaled on stage to help him perform their song "Every Chance I Get."
After Khaled left, Durk wanted to shout out the artists who shared a stage with him and those who couldn't come through. Lil Durk closed out the show by performing a few of his beloved verses off songs like Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke" and paid homage to Pooh Shiesty by performing "Back In Blood." At this point, Durk had his entire OTF crew as well as Fredo Bang, Moneybagg Yo, and Hotboii on stage just vibing out with him. It was the perfect ending to one of the most celebrated stops on Durk's 7220 tour thus far.