Lil Durk Brings Out OTF Family, DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo & More In Miami

Doodie Lo was the first OTF artist to perform. The Kankakee, Ill. native emerged on to the stage wearing an all-blue t-shirt and pants while rapping to the sounds of his song "Me and Doodie Lo" featuring the late King Von. Doodie was relentless throughout his entire set as he performed songs off his most recent project, Big Doodie Lo. The album features Durk, Moneybagg Yo, BIG30, King Von, Pooh Shiesty and more, however, the rapper managed to rock his set without relying on any special guests from the LP. Later on, Doodie closed out his set with "Streets Raised Me" and brought out OTF's Booka600, who continued the show with his own set of bangers off his 2021 album Loyal and more.



Following the OTF squad's performance, Lil Durk finally made his way to the stage. The Chicago native made his grand entrance while performing his popular 7220 single "AHHH HA." His diamond-encrusted chains glistened off his red OTF shirt as he rapped the controversial record, which fans believed to be his answer to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's jab on "I Hate Youngboy." Durk continued to deliver other bangers off his 7220 album like "Petty Too" as well as other fan favorites like "Backdoor" off his 2020 album The Voice and "When We Shoot" off Just Cause Y'all Waited 2.



By this time, the fans have been screaming his name and shouting out all the lyrics to his songs. Midway through the show, Durk switched into another outfit and started to bring out his special guests. He started off by inviting his twin, Shmurkio, on stage while he performed his song "Blocklist." The look-alike made Durk look like a clone as he began roam the stage as if he really was The Voice. Soon after, Durk brought Fredo Bang to the stage to perform their collaborative effort "Top."



The show got even more interesting when Durk was bringing out artists just for fun. Durk invited his friend Moneybagg Yo to come out and perform his banger "Time Today." Bagg showed out in an all-white, diamond-covered button-down shirt and matching shorts. Once Bagg left the stage, Durk pulled out his last surprise for the night. The "Love Dior Banks" rapper invited DJ Khaled on stage to help him perform their song "Every Chance I Get."

