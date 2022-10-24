MCR Personify Elder Emo With Old Man Makeup At When We Were Young Festival

My Chemical Romance and The All American Rejects are the epitome of Elder Emos, and during their sets at the When We Were Young festival over the weekend both bands leaned into it buy dressing in old man makeup.

AAR frontman Tyson Ritter donned a sparkly gold jacket, gray wig, and some wonderfully convincing makeup to make him look older. "Thx for tonight kiddos," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his amazing look. "@WWWYFest, ya made an old man proud to give some hell."

MCR took their costumes a step further, not only rocking the old look but also wearing Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge era suits.

One fan on Twitter gave a good explanation as to why the bands decided to dress this way at this particular festival. "To everyone’s questions of why @gerardway @FrankIero and @tysonritter @therejects are wearing old man prosthetics. The answer is simple, it’s the albums we grew up with #WWWYfest & are much older to reflect upon our childhood youth," they wrote. "You are welcome."

Another festival highlight was Paramore performing the Brand New Eyes track "All I Wanted" for the first time. Watch that here and check out AAR and MCR's old-new look below.